Polar Express 3D in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Returning in 2024 for the holiday season!

The Polar Express 3D will be at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX from November 29-December 29, 2024.

(Please note: IMAX is closed on Christmas Day.)

Experiencing this holiday tale on the giant six-story screen has become a family tradition for many. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks upon a journey of self-discovery, showing him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Audiences are drawn into this immersive film, grasping at falling snowflakes, ducking as the train screeches into their lap, and feeling the howl of the steam whistle in surround sound.

Pricing:

General Admission - $10.00

Members* - $8.00

Deluxe/River Society - $8.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office. River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

