The Polar Express 3D in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

November 28 – December 28

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

1 Hour 40 Minutes | G | 3D

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

