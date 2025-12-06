Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo

× Expand River Gallery DEMO - Graphics - 2 Pop N' 2 Shop | River Gallery, 400 East 2nd St. Chattanooga, TN | Saturday, December 6 | 12 - 5 PM

"Pop N’ 2 Shop" at River Gallery on Saturday, December 6 from 12 – 5pm, featuring a jewelry demonstration with artist Lisa Kelley from 12 – 2pm. Come shop the perfect holiday gift for you or that special someone while you enjoy complimentary refreshments!

This event is free & open to the public.