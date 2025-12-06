Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

"Pop N’ 2 Shop" at River Gallery on Saturday, December 6 from 12 – 5pm, featuring a jewelry demonstration with artist Lisa Kelley from 12 – 2pm. Come shop the perfect holiday gift for you or that special someone while you enjoy complimentary refreshments!

This event is free & open to the public.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo - 2025-12-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo - 2025-12-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo - 2025-12-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pop N' 2 Shop & Jewelry Demo - 2025-12-06 12:00:00 ical