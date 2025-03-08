Porcelain Demo
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us for a porcelain demonstration with ceramicist and exhibiting artist, Deneece Harrell! She will be in the River Gallery working on her pieces, showing her technique, and discussing with guests from 12-2 PM on Saturday, March 8th. This event is free & open to the public, all are welcome!
