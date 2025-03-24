Portrait/Figure Painting from Life

× Expand Hollis Dunlap Hollis Dunlap

Join us for a 5 day oil painting workshop where we will paint from live models and long pose. This class will focus on the portrait and clothed model to give a more contemporary look to the paintings. We will focus on creating a sense of 3D form by looking at light effects, proportions, edges, and various methods of paint application. In addition, we will experiment with color, paint application, and other elements of more contemporary painting styles to keep things exciting.