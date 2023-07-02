× Expand John Dooley Possessed by Paul James at Songbirds on 7/2

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Possessed by Paul James: The One-Man Folk Wonder from Texas

Possessed by Paul James is originally from Florida, and was born into a Mennonite family. He gives credit to his parents for instilling the value of service to others that is evidenced in his teaching of students with special needs and when Konrad Wert morphs into the performer Possessed by Paul James, the medium may change, but the desire to make a difference in people’s lives doesn’t. When Possessed by Paul James performs, his passion equals the passion he brings to his class Monday through Friday, with many witnesses to the Possessed By Paul James show referring to it as more of a life-altering experience than a simple one-man music show. His music is composed of string instruments including banjo, guitar and fiddle with roots within folk, blues and punk.