Posture & Pain Relief Class

× Expand Courtney Smith Class participating in guided myofascial release techniques.

Join us April 15th for a free group class focused on Posture and Pain Relief techniques. If you've been suffering from chronic pain and want to get back to enjoying life, this free event will be full of useful information and practices relating to improving posture and movement. We will be covering myofascial release techniques, core tension, pressure, and standing posture over 90 minutes.

Please email primastrong@gmail.com or visit the website to reserve your spot. Space is limited.