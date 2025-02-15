Potato Chip & Cheese Pairing Workshop

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for a fun workshop where we explore the perfect pairings of potato chips and cheese!

Exploring the delightful pairing of salty chips and rich, creamy cheeses offers a mouthwatering journey into the world of flavors and textures. The salty crunch of a well-crafted chip serves as the perfect vessel for the smooth, luscious taste of cheese, creating a harmonious balance that tantalizes the taste buds. Whether it's the sharp tang of cheddar melting over a crispy potato chip or the soft, buttery notes of Brie complementing a lightly salted tortilla chip, each combination brings its own unique experience. This class will not only delve into the art of pairing these two beloved snacks but will also explore how different types of chips and cheeses can elevate simple snacking into a gourmet experience. Get ready to discover new favorites and perhaps even create your own signature combinations!

About the instructor:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who moved to Chattanooga a few years ago. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for 15 years.