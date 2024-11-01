Practical Elegance: The Fusion Between Craft And Function

× Expand TYLER ROGERS, CLEARSTORY ARTS Practical Elegance (1600 x 900 px) - 1 PRACTICAL ELEGANCE: THE FUSION BETWEEN CRAFT AND FUNCTIONOPENING FRIDAY 11.1 FROM 6-8PON DISPLAY UNTIL SATURDAY 12.21 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY'COMB-BACK ROCKING CHAIR' BY TYLER ROGERS, CHAIR MAKER

ClearStory Arts proudly presents PRACTICAL ELEGANCE: THE FUSION OF CRAFT AND FUNCTION.

This exhibition celebrates the art of fine craft, where functionality meets beauty seamlessly through form and purpose. Showcasing a diverse range of materials—wood, ceramics, fiber, glass, and more—each piece invites viewers to explore the delicate intersection between the utilitarian and the artistic. These works, while functional in nature, transcend their everyday use to become decorative objects of art.

Join us as we celebrate 14 local artists' work on November 1st from 6-8.

If you’re unable to make it out to the closing reception, all work is available online on our website. Additionally, reach out to our staff during the month to visit the show on your own time.