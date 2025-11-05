× Expand Disney Studios Predator takes his hunt to the biggest screen in Predator: Badlands! Experience Predator: Badlands in IMAX this November!

November 5 - November 12

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

1 Hour 46 Minutes | PG-13 | 2D

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.