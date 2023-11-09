Premier Jazz Orchestra
OFF T.O.P - 1
Premier Jazz Orchestra "Tower of Power" at The Granfalloon
Off The T.O.P. specializes in FUNK! We feature the music of TOWER of POWER along with other funk and soul greats. A 5 piece horn section leads the charge, while complimenting the tight hits and smooth grooves laid down by the best rhythm section around.
Meet the Band
Lead Vocals: Leon Graham Jr
Lead Vocals: Tess Varlack
Rhythm Section:
Drums - Matt Turnure
Piano - Danny Sample
Guitar - Stephen Powers
Bass - Gary Hicks
Horn Section/Vocals:
Trumpet - Stephen Bearden
Trumpet - Barkey Bryant
Trombone - Brian Poteet
Saxophone - Tommy Ogle
Bari Sax - Keith Guillot