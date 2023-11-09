Premier Jazz Orchestra "Tower of Power" at The Granfalloon

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Off The T.O.P. specializes in FUNK! We feature the music of TOWER of POWER along with other funk and soul greats. A 5 piece horn section leads the charge, while complimenting the tight hits and smooth grooves laid down by the best rhythm section around.

Meet the Band

Lead Vocals: Leon Graham Jr

Lead Vocals: Tess Varlack

Rhythm Section:

Drums - Matt Turnure

Piano - Danny Sample

Guitar - Stephen Powers

Bass - Gary Hicks

Horn Section/Vocals:

Trumpet - Stephen Bearden

Trumpet - Barkey Bryant

Trombone - Brian Poteet

Saxophone - Tommy Ogle

Bari Sax - Keith Guillot

