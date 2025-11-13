Presidential Physician Jeffrey Kuhlman to Speak for Convocation

× Expand Contributed Jeffrey Kuhlman, MD

Southern Adventist University welcomes prestigious alum Jeffrey Kuhlman to share "Transforming Presidential Healthcare" and his remarkable journey from the university's Wright Hall to the West Wing of the White House on Thursday, November 13, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus.

Kuhlman graduated from Southern in 1983 at age 19 and completed his doctorate at Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California four years later. As a U.S. Navy captain, he served at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor as well as Naval Forces Europe in London, later completing his Master of Public Health and post-doctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins in Maryland. White House physician for "five and a half presidents," Kuhlman most notably held positions as director of the medical unit for George W. Bush and physician to the president for Barack Obama.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.