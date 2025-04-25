PRIMAVERA BLOCK PARTY
East Side Elementary 1603 S Lyerly Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
The Pop-up Project
Primavera is our annual, free community event that brings together dance, music, food, games, and local organizations offering resources for the whole family. Celebrate with performances from East Side Elementary dancers, our community center programs, and special guests! Our list of vendors in this year is:
Chattanooga Area Food Bank
ChattAcademy Community Schools
La Paz Chattanooga
Creative Discovery Museum
Chattanooga Public Library
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors
ELLA Library
CARTA
Big Brother Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga
CFC: Operation Get Active
Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults
Trust for Public Land
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise