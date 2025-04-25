PRIMAVERA BLOCK PARTY

× Expand The Pop-up Project TPUP Flyers (8.5 x 11) - Primavera - Front - ENG Primavera is our annual, free community event that brings together dance, music, food, games, and local organizations offering resources for the whole family. Celebrate with performances from East Side Elementary dancers, our community center programs, and special guests!Friday, April 25, 20251603 S Lyerly Street4pm-7pm

Primavera is our annual, free community event that brings together dance, music, food, games, and local organizations offering resources for the whole family. Celebrate with performances from East Side Elementary dancers, our community center programs, and special guests! Our list of vendors in this year is:

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

ChattAcademy Community Schools

La Paz Chattanooga

Creative Discovery Museum

Chattanooga Public Library

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors

ELLA Library

CARTA

Big Brother Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga

CFC: Operation Get Active

Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults

Trust for Public Land

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise