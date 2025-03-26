Princess Mononoke in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Studio Ghibli From the mind of Hayao Miyazaki comes one of Studio Ghibli's most iconic films. Experience Princess Mononoke with unmatched sights and sounds in IMAX on March 26th for one night only!

Showing one night only on March 26!

In the 14th century, the harmony that humans, animals and gods have enjoyed begins to crumble. The protagonist, young Ashitaka - infected by an animal attack, seeks a cure from the deer-like god Shishigami. In his travels, he sees humans ravaging the earth, bringing down the wrath of wolf god Moro and his human companion Princess Mononoke. His attempts to broker peace between her and the humans brings only conflict.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.