Come watch printmaker, Jay Pfeil, demonstrate her work this Saturday, September 2nd! Jay enjoys working with multiple plates, which give her etchings a wide range of colors. Each of her prints is an original: hand-pulled, signed and numbered in limited editions. Jay is most inspired by long hikes through the mountains, where weeds, wildflowers, and other botanicals are found in natural abundance.