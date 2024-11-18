Professor Bronson Presents Archaeology Lecture on Biblical Libnah at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Matthew Bronson

Southern Adventist University welcomes the public to hear Matthew Bronson, assistant professor at Southern, present “The Heartland of Judah: Excavations at Biblical Libnah” on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus. This free Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum lecture is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for additional information.