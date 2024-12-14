× Expand Jim Myers Attendees in their Ugly Sweaters at last year's party

Ugly Sweater Party: Dinner and Auction to Support Veterans on December 14, 2024

Project Gallantly Forward’s Ugly Sweater Party is a night of philanthropy and festivity to support area Veterans. This party for a cause will take place at Chattanooga’s newest venue, Mint, located at 1208 King Street.

“The Ugly Sweater party is a lot of fun, but it’s also important to us that we raise awareness about Veteran-related issues, and let the community know how Veterans have been impacted in the past year because of their contributions.” – Lucas Lewis, Project Gallantly Forward Founder and President.

Tickets include:

• Dinner

• 2 drink tickets, good for beer or wine

• Swag Bag with Project Gallantly Forward merch and donated items from local businesses

• 2 Raffle tickets

• Whiskey tasting by 10th Mountain Distillery

• Exclusive access to live auction, led by Victoria Underwood of Meek’s Auction.

• Silent auction with items ranging from custom, local hand made to experiences.

• Watch, in person, as the Charity Beard Competition comes to an end and declares a winner.

• Speakers:

o Lucas Lewis, US Army Veteran and PGF Founder

o Seth Kizer, USMC Veteran and PGF Board Member

• Private access to Mint until 9p

Join us in your your ugliest Christmas sweater for a night of fun, raising awareness for Veteran suicide, and raising funds for Project Gallantly Forward. This charity event sponsors the mission of Project Gallantly Forward, which is to help Veterans move forward together.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.projectgallantlyforward.org/ugly-sweater