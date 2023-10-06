PROOF: Artist Evidence by Lauren Delamater (Opening Reception)

× Expand Lauren Delamater PROOF (1600 × 900 px) - 1 Lauren Delamater's opening reception for PROOF: Artist Evidence

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce our newest upcoming exhibition, PROOF, by Lauren Delamater.

This exhibit is my proof that I love the sensory experiences of being in my art studio. I have taught and worked in drawing, painting, film and digital photography, pottery, design, and crafts. The technical challenges of printmaking, to me, have always been the most engaging. Included in my first solo exhibit are monoprints, relief prints, and photographs of all sorts of dogs and their funny energetic activities. Additionally I apply ink to plants from my yard and print them. I’ve developed a process that is almost photographic. Dogs and botanicals are my subjects yet my purpose is composition. As I taught my art students for 33 years… “see the composition before the subject”. I arrange my images to portray “big” ideas via lines, shapes, textures, colors, values, and space. My dog “idea” is that they are “moving energy” in groups or on their own. Dogs, for me, represent good things in life; adventure, exploring, relationships, humor, and devotion. I hope these dogs can engage your mind, emotions, and humor. My “botanical idea” is to create a lasting image of actual plants. Transferring their shapes and textures onto paper will record their existence in time long after they have been picked, faded, and died. Art is aesthetic “record keeping”. We are visual beings who can “see” ideas and don’t always need to use words to understand. I hope you “get” my ideas. --Lauren Delamater

Alongside the exhibition PROOF, opening October 6 and on display until October 14, will be a monoprint workshop led by Lauren herself in the ClearStory Arts Workspace. The Workshop is from 10a to 12p October 14, and enrollment is $25. Email Lauren at westcreststudio@gmail.com to register.