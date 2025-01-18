Pruning for Greatness 101

× Expand Christiana Key 2024 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 1.18.2025 Pruning Pruning for Greatness with Bryant Hawkins at Crabtree Farms on January 18 from 9am-1pm

🌳 Master the Art of Pruning with this Hands-On Workshop at Crabtree Farms! 🌳

Ready to prune like a pro? Join us for a unique, hands-on pruning workshop that goes beyond the basics, giving you the tools and confidence to care for your trees and shrubs with purpose and precision!

What You’ll Learn:

Essential Pruning Principles – Discover when, where, and how to prune with intention, adapting each cut to your tree type and goals.

Best Practices & Techniques – Build confidence in pruning terminology and techniques that lead to thriving, resilient plants.

Resources & Expert Connections – Learn to make informed pruning decisions, equipped with resources and connections for ongoing support.

Hands-On Practice – Gain practical experience on Crabtree’s trees, including chestnut trees that can benefit from skilled cuts while providing valuable, propagatable cuttings!

Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class will empower you to approach pruning with confidence and knowledge. Join us to learn, practice, and connect with nature and other plant lovers!

Please bring a packed lunch for a lunch break Q&A!

About Your Facilitator: Bryant Hawkins is a seasoned permaculture specialist with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable land stewardship. In 2019, Bryant co-founded Wild Violet Permaculture, a thriving company dedicated to earth-centered solutions. Though Bryant stepped away from the business in 2021, he continues to encourage the community to seek out Wild Violet for innovative, sustainable land practices.

Following his time with Wild Violet, Bryant became the caretaker of a heritage apple orchard for a private landowner, dedicating three years to the careful winter pruning of the orchard and various trees and shrubs. Currently, Bryant works for another private landowner, where he is helping to cultivate a unique garden dedicated to the family’s passion for peppers—featuring over 60 varietals—and to design a passive greenhouse that will protect these cherished plants through the colder months. Bryant’s work reflects a profound knowledge of plant care and a commitment to creating harmonious, resilient landscapes.