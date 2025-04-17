PSC April Meeting with Mark Gilliland

Thursday, April 17, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Mark Gilliland. Mr. Gilliland has been a freelance photographer in Chattanooga, Tennessee for over 36 years. He is a contract photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press and a stringer for the Associated Press. Mark has his images in museums and private collections. He has also won numerous awards for his work. You can find out more about Mark and his work at https://www.markgillilandphotography.com. Mr. Gilliland will give his presentation, “Rodeo Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Join the Continuing Photography Education Class (CPEC) at 6:00 p.m. Donna Bourdon and Richard Smith will be doing a photo critique of members’ submitted images.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.