PSC August Meeting with Louann & Richard Smith

Thursday, August 17, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Louann & Richard Smith. The Smiths are long time members of the Society, avid amateur photographers and retired lawyers. Richard has given several presentations on Lightroom software and Louann has given several presentations on flower and macro photography. Louann is an avid gardener, and they both enjoy travel photography and photographing together. Their presentation will be, “Going Forward by Looking Back”. Visitors are always welcome.

Join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Donna Bourdon will be discussing, “Sandhill Crane Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.