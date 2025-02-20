PSC February Meeting with Mark Lakey

Thursday, February 20, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Mark Lakey. Mr. Lakey is the co-owner and operator of Art Warehouse, with his brother Mitch. Their family-owned business has been providing boutique digital photo lab services, custom frame building and professional art reproduction in Chattanooga since 2006. Mark will be discussing, “Digital Printing”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

The Continuing Photography Education Class (CPEC) will begin at 6:00pm with Nichole Vild discussing, “Intentional Camera Movement”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.