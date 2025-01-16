PSC January Meeting with Special Guest Jerry Atnip

Thursday, January 16, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Jerry Atnip. Mr. Atnip has a 47-year career as a fine art and commercial photographer. He began his career as partner and creative director of an ad agency in Nashville, as well as serving as its photography director. Jerry has been published in numerous publications, including his own books, has held exhibitions throughout the world and has received numerous awards for his work. He is a teacher, workshop director, curator, juror and frequent lecturer. Mr. Atnip’s presentation will be, “Fine Art Photography”.

For anyone looking to improve their photography, join the Continuing Photography Education Class (CPEC) at 6:00pm. Richard Smith will be discussing, “Lightroom Updates”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.