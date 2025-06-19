PSC June Meeting with Dusty Doddridge

Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Dusty Doddridge. Mr. Doddridge is a landscape photographer based out of Nashville, Tennessee. In the early 2000s, he had the opportunity to experience backpacking trips into the wilderness of the arctic region of Sweden. These experiences brought him into his photographic journey to capture the beauty of the great outdoors. In 2010, Dusty began his photography business to speak, teach and write about his outdoor adventures. Mr. Doddridge’s presentation will be, “Fine Art Nature Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Continuing Photography Education Class (CPEC) begins at 6:00pm. Tom and Pat Cory will be discussing, “Basic Camera Operation for Travel & Nature Photography”. Due to the seating arrangement in the room and for safety reasons, please ensure that you’re seated by 6pm.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.