PSC March meeting with special guest Peter Essick

Thursday, March 20, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Peter Essick. Mr. Essick is a photographer, editor, author, speaker, instructor and drone pilot with 30 years of experience working for National Geographic Magazine. He specializes in nature and environmental themes, and has been named one of the forty most influential nature photographers in the world by Outdoor Photography Magazine UK. Peter’s goal is to make photographs that move beyond documentation to reveal the human impact of development as well as the enduring power of the land. His images are in permanent collections of several museums and private collections. You can check out Peter’s work on his website at www.peteressick.com. Peter’s presentation will be, “Urban Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Continuing Photography Education Class (CPEC) will begin at 6:00pm with Bill Mueller and Louann Smith discussing, “A Simplified System for Importing and Organizing Your Photos in Lightroom”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.