PSC Meeting with Glen VarnHagen

Thursday, May 15, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Glen VarnHagen. Mr. VarnHagen is a passionate, lifelong traveler and photographer dedicated to capturing the world’s beauty through his lens. Glen began his career in sports photography, honing his skills in dynamic, fast-paced environments. He eventually shifted his focus to landscapes, immersing himself in the serene vistas of nature. Today, he combines those two skillsets into his current pursuit of wildlife photography. You can view Mr. VarnHagen’s work on his website https://www.glenvphotography.com. Glen’s presentation is, “Picture Perfect Plans: Prepare for Travel Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

CPEC (Continuing Photography Education Class) will begin at 6:00pm. Maury Griffith will be discussing, “Color Spaces”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.