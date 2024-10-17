PSC Open House with special guest Nye Simmons

× Expand Karen L. Beisel PSC Open House Flyer

Thursday, October 17, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest Nye Simmons. Mr. Simmons has been photographing for over 50 years. His photography has been heavily weighted to the Smokies and Blue Ridge Parkway since moving to Knoxville in 1986. Starting with calendar and magazine submission, he progressed to self-publishing and released the Smoky Mountains Photographer’s Guide (with Bill Campbell) in 2003. Since then, Nye has published more books and calendars. He is now offering photographic field workshops in the Smokies, Blue Ridge Parkway and beyond, as well as Photoshop instruction. His emphasis in his workshops is helping his participants develop their own sense of “photographic vision”. Mr. Simmons’ program will be “Photographing Nature’s Extremes: Death Valley to Caddo Lake”, in which he will be discussing what makes each of these places special, and techniques, equipment and safety tips to capture the beauty of these places.

Social time will begin at 6:00pm, and the presentation will begin at 7:00pm. Visitors are welcome.

Refreshments will be served during the social hour, there will be gift bags for attendees and drawings will be held for door prizes. Berrie Smith will be on site to clean camera sensors and perform lens calibrations for a fee (Sensor cleaning=$40/camera, Lens Calibrations=$25 per lens/body combo, $50 for 1 lens/two bodies, $75 for 3 lenses/1 body). To make reservations for Mr. Smith’s services, please email Bill Mueller at shooter@epbfi.com by October 15, 2024, to get your place in line. The club will be holding fundraising activities with a GotSneakers.com shoe drive and spare change bucket. Come out and join us for a great night of fun, food, and photography.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.