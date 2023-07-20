PSC presents Betsy Bird at July meeting

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Betsy Bird. Ms. Bird is the owner and operator of Ride the Sky Equine Photography. She is a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) with the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and serves on the Board of Directors for the Professional Photographers of East Tennessee. Betsy is also an active member of the Tennessee Professional Photographers Association and a professional member of the Equine Photographers Network. Her award-winning work has been featured in a variety of publications, such as Hair of the Dog and Equine Photographers Network, and is displayed in homes and stables throughout the United States. Ms. Bird’s program will be, “Horse Photography for Non-Equine Photographers”. You can follow Betsy on Instagram, @ridetheskyequine. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For those looking to get their camera off of automatic, join Boot Camp at 6:00 p.m. with Louann Smith discussing, “Beyond the Single Image: Storytelling Through Project Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

