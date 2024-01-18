PSC presents Donna Bourdon for January

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

At 7PM on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Donna Bourdon. Ms. Bourdon is a former healthcare executive who left corporate life to pursue her lifelong ambition to share the beauty of wildlife through her lens. In 2021, Donna joined the team at Denise Ippolito: A Creative Adventure as a workshop leader. Her approach with all projects is to capture the spirit and drama of the wild through the photographic medium, expressing not only the beauty, but also the hardships and challenges that are being faced by wildlife each day in their ever-changing world. For her work, Donna has received critical acclaim for many of her works and her images have been featured in several publications and social media posts. Her most recent publication is an image of a bald eagle featured on the cover of the 2023 Winter edition of “Sierra” magazine. You can find Donna’s work on her website, https://donnabourdon.smugmug.com. Ms. Bourdon’s presentation will be, “Wildlife Photography”.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Maury Griffith will be discussing, “Spaces”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643, or e-mail Lin Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

