PSC presents Karen Fox

Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Karen Fox. Ms. Fox is an award-winning artist whose goal is to create unique art for her clients. She serves on the executive board of the Tennessee Professional Photographers Association and is an active member of the Professional Photographers of America and the Professional Photographers of Middle Tennessee. Karen regularly competes in image competitions at the state and international levels. Her work can be viewed on her website at www.karenfoxphotography.com and demonstrates her passion for digital art in combination with digital photography. Ms. Fox’s presentation will be, “Tips, Tools and Inspiration to Spark Your Creativity”.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Richard Smith will be discussing, “Lightroom Updates”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643, or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.