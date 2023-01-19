PSC presents Karen Fox

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Karen Fox. Ms. Fox is an award-winning artist whose goal is to create unique art for her clients. She serves on the executive board of the Tennessee Professional Photographers Association and is an active member of the Professional Photographers of America and the Professional Photographers of Middle Tennessee. Karen regularly competes in image competitions at the state and international levels. Her work can be viewed on her website at www.karenfoxphotography.com and demonstrates her passion for digital art in combination with digital photography. Ms. Fox’s presentation will be, “Tips, Tools and Inspiration to Spark Your Creativity”.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Richard Smith will be discussing, “Lightroom Updates”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643, or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - PSC presents Karen Fox - 2023-01-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PSC presents Karen Fox - 2023-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PSC presents Karen Fox - 2023-01-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PSC presents Karen Fox - 2023-01-19 18:00:00 ical
Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 26, 2022

Tuesday

December 27, 2022

Wednesday

December 28, 2022

Thursday

December 29, 2022

Friday

December 30, 2022

Saturday

December 31, 2022

Sunday

January 1, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours