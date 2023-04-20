PSC presents Kathryn Northcott at April Meeting

Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Kathryn Northcott. Ms. Northcott started her love affair with photography in 6th grade, when she taught herself how to develop black and white film. After graduating high school, she learned studio lighting, posing and working with clients. Kathryn began her love of image manipulation when she learned Photoshop. In 2015, she was introduced to light painting at the Texas School of Photography. Now Kathryn travels across America providing her clients with award-winning images. You can view her work on her websites www.afterdarkartistry.com and www.portraitplacestudio.com. Ms. Northcott’s presentation will be, “Light Painting!”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Join Boot Camp at 6:00 p.m. Bob Copeland will be discussing, “Competition Training”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.