PSC presents Kevin Adams for November meeting

There has been a change in the Continuing Photography Education Class presenter and topic.

Thursday, November 21, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Kevin Adams. Mr. Adams is a photographer, writer, teacher and a specialist in night and waterfall photography. He began his career in the mid-1980s, and is well known for his book, “North Carolina Waterfalls” now in its third edition. Kevin has published other books, as well, including his newest e-book “365 Nights: A Yearlong Immersion into Night Photography”. He has also created and sells his own photography gear. Mr. Adams presentation, “Photographing Waterfalls in Days and Nights” will be available via Zoom, at the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81605483149?pwd=PQ53PWmPSIQOj3hVgbAwhbV0dsdryR.1. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For anyone looking to improve their photography, join the Continuing Photography Education Class (formerly Boot Camp) at 6:00pm. Mickey Rountree will be discussing, “Lenses”. This class will not be on the Zoom presentation.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Myra Reneau at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.