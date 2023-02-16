PSC presents Lin Blackwell-Prabish

Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Lin Blackwell-Prabish. Ms. Blackwell-Prabish is a local professional photographer and artist who has been working in portrait and commercial photography since 1975. She was a professor of art and photography at her local college in Illinois for nine and half years and served as President of the Associated Professional Photographers of Illinois. Lin has her worked displayed in museums in Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina, as well as in the Gallery at Blackwell in Chattanooga and the Craft Axe Throwing Sports Complex in East Ridge. She is a member of the Professional Photographers of America, Tennessee Professional Photographers and the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. You can view Lin’s work at her website LInbprabishartist.com. Ms. Blackwell-Prabish’s presentation will be, “People, Critters and Stuff on Location”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Mickey Rountree discussing, “Photoshop Plugins”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.