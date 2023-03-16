PSC presents Tom and Pat Cory

Thursday, March 16, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tom and Pat Cory. The Corys are semi-retired nature and travel photographers who have been members of PSC for many years. For 35 years they led photography tours throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. Tom and Pat have spent extensive time in Iceland, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and the Faroe Islands. In addition to their travels, they have published three photography books and had their work featured in numerous publications such as Outdoor Photography, Nature Photographer, the PSA Journal and Sierra Club Calendars. The Corys’ presentation will be, “Creating Images with Emotional Impact”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Richard Smith discussing, “Getting the Color Right—Lightroom Tools for Controlling the Colors in an Image”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.