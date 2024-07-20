PSC provides free "Beginning Photography" class at North River Civic Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (July 8, 2024) -- On July 20, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will sponsor a free class with local artist Lin Blackwell-Prabish.

Professional Photographer, Artist and PSC President Lin Blackwell-Prabish will instruct a class on beginning photography. Advanced members of the club will also be on hand to assist attendees with questions about their specific camera models.

This class is for those who need help learning how to use their camera, need one-on-one assistance with their cameras and have questions about how to capture the images they want. Attendees need to bring their camera with a lens and fully charged battery, their camera’s manual (or an electronic device to access their manual online), a bottle of water and note-taking materials (paper & pen).

The class is FREE! Seating is limited, so sign-up early! Please register on the sign-up sheet at the North River Civic Center.

The seminar will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North River Civic Center, 1009 Executive DR, Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343. For more information call 423-800-1002 or e-mail Lin Prabish at linstouch@gmail.com. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.