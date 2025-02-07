PSC's Gallery at Blackwell Winter Show Opening Reception

× Expand Karen L. Beisel Gallery at Blackwell Interior

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on February 7, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to present the winter show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more information e-mail Milton McLain at exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.