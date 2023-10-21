PSC Sponsored Workshop with Karen Fox

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (August 29, 2023), The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present a workshop with Karen Fox on October 21, 2023, on “Creative Editing”. Editing can often be a time-consuming process. It is even more daunting if you are looking for the right tools for the right job. Karen will take a deep dive into shortcuts, layers, blend modes, masking and adjustments in Photoshop. She will also look at some popular plug-ins for creative effects. The class will utilize Bridge and Camera Raw, but Lightroom users are encouraged to attend. Students will walk away from this class with a toolbox of tricks to conquer most editing projects.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday October 21, 2023, at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 3921 Murray Hills Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Participants need to bring note-taking materials, laptop (suggested to follow along, but not required) and software that needs to be loaded and updated on the laptop are Adobe Photoshop, Bridge and Camera Raw.

The cost of the workshop is $30 per person. To register and pay, go to the club’s website at https://chattanoogaphoto.org/education/workshops and click on the “Pay Pal” button.