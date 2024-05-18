PSC sponsors Hazel Meredith Workshop

× Expand Karen L. Beisel Creative Floral Portraits "Hands-On" Workshop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 15, 2024), The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present a workshop with Hazel Meredith on May 18, 2024, titled, “Creative Floral Portraits ‘Hands-On’ Workshop”.

Hazel is the owner of Meredith Images, an expert in photography craftsmanship, award-winning photographer, teacher, speaker, workshop leader and highly respected competition judge. You can view her work on her website at https://meredithimages.com.

Hazel will guide participants through how to add drama and creativity to their floral images with the addition of textures and the use of plug-in software. Get a subtle effect with one texture or go wild with two or more! Learn how to choose textures; how to blend them with your images; and how to mask off certain areas. Learn how to add a subtle vignette to your photos as well as creative borders. Hazel will also demonstrate a few of her favorite plug-ins, i.e. the Nik Collection, Smart Photo Editor and JixiPix desktop apps.

The week prior to the workshop, Ms. Meredith will send a list of the software she will use during the workshop, and the participants will be able to download a trial version if they don’t already own the products. If they don’t wish to download the software, they can watch that portion of the demo and decide if they wish to obtain the software later. The day of the workshop Hazel will supply a USB flash drive to each participant with the images and textures that will be used in the projects, along with detailed notes so they can replicate the projects at home and get familiar with the techniques discussed.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 18, 2024, at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 3921 Murray Hills Dr, Chattanooga,

Tennessee. Participants need to bring note-taking materials, laptop (suggested to follow along, but not required) and a bottle of water.

The cost of the workshop is $79 per person. To register and pay, go to the workshop page on Hazel’s website at https://meredithimages.com/product/creative-floral-portraits-hands-on-workshop/. The seating is limited to 20 people, so sign up early.