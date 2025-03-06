Psychologist Meg Jay with the Third Schutte Family Lecture

× Expand Contributed Meg Jay, PhD

Southern Adventist University is pleased to welcome Meg Jay, PhD, as presenter for the third feature in the Schutte Family Lecture Series. All are invited to the lecture titled “The Defining Decade: Why 30 Is Not the New 20” on Thursday, March 6, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on the university campus. This lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2814 or visit southern.edu/megjay.