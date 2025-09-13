× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Join us for our Public Sleep in the Deep! Bring the family for a relaxing evening and drift off to sleep with the soothing sounds of aquatic animal friends.

Did you know that lemurs can sleep 16 hours per day? Or that octopuses can change color in their sleep? Learn more about how we care for our animals, such as lemurs, octopus, and sharks as we Sleep in the Deep! This overnight program includes a guided program of our aquatic critters, a chance to meet an animal ambassador, evening snack, and Scavenger Hunt After-Dark. Grab your paw-jamas and join us as we snuggle beside stingrays and sturgeons and enjoy a light breakfast in the morning.

For those looking to enhance their adventure, the VIP experience extends your morning with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to watch as we help wake up the wildlife.

Check-in for this overnight adventure begins at 6 PM ET.

We ask that you please list all attendees after you select your tickets, as well as their age and food allergies. All participants must be ages 6+. If you have additional questions about your visit, please contact our Education Department at sbrim@tnaqua.org