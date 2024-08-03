Public Speaking Workshops

× Expand Cast Iron Storytelling Cast Iron Storytelling: Public Speaking Workshop at Barking Legs Theater - 1 Save your spot for the Cast Iron Storytelling group workshops!

Have a big presentation coming up? Want to make a meaningful speech or toast at a special event? Discover how to speak in front of a group with confidence & clarity!

Cast Iron Storytelling founder, Jason Tinney, is leading a 5-session workshop on public speaking.

Whether you want to be better prepared for professional presentations or you want to share a story to give weddings, holidays and momentous occasions an unforgettable personal touch -- this group workshop for adults will show you how.

Jason will mentor you with a step-by-step framework to create a story that connects meaningfully to achieve your professional and personal goals.

The workshops start August 3rd at 12:30 PM at Barking Legs Theater.

At the end, you'll have a completed story you can deliver with confidence and a custom video you can share at presentations or as a unique gift.

Contact jason@castironstorytelling.com to register.