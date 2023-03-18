× Expand The Seed Theatre Queer Mystic Masquerade

YOU HEARD ME!! QUEER PROM IS MARCH 18th!!!

https://www.eventcreate.com/e/queermysticmasquarade

Join The Seed Theatre and the Chattanooga LGBTQ Community as we celebrate our very own QUEER PROM.

Why do we need a queer prom in the first place? Most of us didn't go to prom as ourselves, with the people we authentically love, or to an inclusive and safe space. The Moxy has graciously agreed to host this beautiful night of romance, beauty, diversity and safety.

The Seed Theatre will be sponsoring the event including additional safety persons on site to ensure a safe and joyous event for all. This event will be 21+ and alcohol will be available for purchase via the Moxy bar. Food and vendors will also be on site to offer photographs, masquerade masks, and more mystical elements!