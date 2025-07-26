Quick Figure Drawing & Painting with Angela Cunningham

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Throughout the three days we will work with a live model doing 20-40 minute quick sketch poses. We will discuss and focus on simplifying big shapes, tilts, gesture, alignments, and proportions. While also thinking about how to capture light and shadow. These elements are the core underlying elements of any pose.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Quick Figure Drawing & Painting with Angela Cunningham - 2025-07-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Quick Figure Drawing & Painting with Angela Cunningham - 2025-07-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Quick Figure Drawing & Painting with Angela Cunningham - 2025-07-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Quick Figure Drawing & Painting with Angela Cunningham - 2025-07-26 10:00:00 ical