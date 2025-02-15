R&B, Inc. - Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band

× Expand R&B Inc./The GEM Theatre R&B Inc.

Atlanta’s premier soul and funk band returns to The GEM on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30pm. The nine-piece R&B and soul band has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years playing favorite songs from the 1950s through the 2000s. Their song list includes hits from artists including James Brown, Stevie Wonder, KC & The Sunshine Band, Elvis Presley, Bruno Mars, and more! Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.

R&B, Inc. includes lead vocalist Keith Eatmon, an all-star rhythm section, and The Sugar Hill Horns. The band excels in maintaining the integrity of the rhythm and blues era and has appeared on stage with artists such as The Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Association, Mother’s Finest, The Zombies, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, and more.