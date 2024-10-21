R. Steven Notley to Present Archaeology Lecture at Southern Adventist University
Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
R. Steven Notley, PhD
Southern Adventist University welcomes R. Steven Notley, PhD, academic director of the El Araj (Beit Habek) Excavation Project in Israel, to present “Finding the Last Lost City of the Gospels” on Monday, October 21, at 10 a.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus. This free Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum lecture is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for additional information.
