Radial Design: Georgia O’Keeffe Inspired Oil Pastels

Let's get creative with oil pastels and painting inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's iconic radial designs!

Join us as we explore the art principle ‘balance’ to create a radial design piece inspired by Master American artist, Georgia O’Keeffe. Working with paint and pastels inspired by O’Keefe’s style, you’ll bring to life your own radial design art.

All supplies are included.

Please note: Hands will get messy, so please dress accordingly.

About the teacher:

Katherine Balamos Ganley is excited to share experiences with you both from perspectives as an artist and as a veteran art teacher. She's a certified Illinois art teacher and has trained with the national Kennedy Center for the Arts in Arts Integration. Her participating art students have won international recognition competing in contests for Cultural Exchange Sister City, Tokorozawa Japan.

Prior to becoming a professional artist and teacher, Katherine lead visual communications and branding with a national advertising firm and worked as an on-air television reporter for ABC, CNN and other networks.