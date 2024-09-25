× Expand Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area Raise the Roof 2024 - 1 Raise the Roof Luncheon 2024

Affordable housing is more important than it's ever been in Chattanooga. Please join us to support our mission to ensure that all people have a decent place to live!

Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 38 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 300 roofs for local families - we invite you to join us in Raising the Roof for Chattanooga families at our annual luncheon!

Bring a friend, or table of friends, for lunch and to learn more about our mission at Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit www.habichatt.org/rtr