Raise the Roof Luncheon

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Affordable housing is more important than it's ever been in Chattanooga. Please join us to support our mission to ensure that all people have a decent place to live!

Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 38 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 300 roofs for local families - we invite you to join us in Raising the Roof for Chattanooga families at our annual luncheon!

Bring a friend, or table of friends, for lunch and to learn more about our mission at Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit www.habichatt.org/rtr

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
4237560507
