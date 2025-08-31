Randy Steele Live on the Patio

Sundays on the patio sound like time well spent! Join us for your southern coastal favorites along with live music from bluegrass favorite, Randy Steele on the patio.

Randy Steele is an award-winning banjo pickin’ singer/songwriter from Chattanooga. In 2018 he won an Independent Music Award for Bluegrass ‘Song of the Year’ for “Mobile Soon” and also selected as a Finalist in the New Song LEAF Songwriting Competition. In 2023 he was named as a Semi Finalist in the American Songwriter “Song of the Year,” as well as being named as a Finalist in the legendary “New Folk” Songwriting Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas.