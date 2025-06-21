RAP IS POETRY (RIP MOVEMENT) Performance Showcase

× Expand GoldNook Publishing A powerhouse lineup

Rap Is Poetry Movement (RIP Movement)

Come join us for an afternoon of lyrical genius at 2432 Glass St. The RIP Movement is all about celebrating the art of rap as poetry. Get ready to vibe with some of the most talented wordsmiths in the city as we celebrate Make Music Day in Chattanooga.

This event is hosted by Kweens Crown. Vibes by DJ CJ Davis. Live painting by Urmagesty Kimmie.

Featuring rap inspired poetry & musical performances by:

Lo_G, SinZay Beezy, WeeMighty, Janelle Jezebel, Prophecy, Vander, Rich Risings, Dezigner, Mama T, Poetic Diva & more!

This in-person event serves as a fundraiser as we prepare to form a competitive poetry slam movement in the city. Food and drink are available for purchase. See you there!