RAZZLE DAZZLE SOCIAL POSTS - 1x1 - FRONT ✨ Razzle Dazzle is back ✨ on November 23rd, 2024 at GPS' Frierson Theater

Razzle Dazzle is The Pop-up Project's annual fundraiser supporting mission to create a vibrant, sustainable, and authentic arts economy! Razzle Dazzle will present performances from 100 of our dancers in our various outreach programs, signature performances from our Teaching Artists, our inaugural silent action, and our VIP experience for donors, partners, and VIP ticket holders - Spotlight Reception.

General Admission: $15

VIP Spotlight Reception: $65 (includes drinks, bites, and signature performances!)

Tickets and more info can be found on our website: https://www.thepopupproject.org/razzledazzle